Banco Santander-Chile Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 8,224 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45,589% compared to the average volume of 18 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 2,995,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after purchasing an additional 685,267 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 79,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,042 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $4,787,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 170,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

BSAC stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,527. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $753.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9285 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

