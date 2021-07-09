Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,469 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Prudential were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Prudential by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

PUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

