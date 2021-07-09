Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,249 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,375,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after purchasing an additional 706,684 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,749,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 641,114 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of VLY opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

