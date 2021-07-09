Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

