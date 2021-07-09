Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,679 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $65.32 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.