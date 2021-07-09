Bank of Montreal Can Sells 25,031 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after buying an additional 561,635 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,182,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,630,000 after buying an additional 1,409,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,622,000 after buying an additional 193,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,196,000 after buying an additional 380,790 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,933,000 after buying an additional 2,424,517 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

