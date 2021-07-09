Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 69,873 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Sonos worth $18,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $10,075,665. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SONO stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.44.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Sonos’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

