Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $18.70 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after buying an additional 100,698 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $65,921,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,230.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 273,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

In other news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $153,335.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock worth $2,758,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBK opened at $71.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.