Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.66 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 201.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 268,942 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $20,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after buying an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 183.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after buying an additional 1,825,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 160.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,326,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,428,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,171 shares of company stock worth $5,762,194. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

