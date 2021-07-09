Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prudential were worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,158,000 after buying an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

