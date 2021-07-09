Barclays Begins Coverage on 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

DIBS has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 1stdibs.Com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

