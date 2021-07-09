Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of National Bank worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of National Bank by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.14. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

