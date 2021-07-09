Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 627.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,649 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sogou were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter worth about $2,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sogou by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,218,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 969,054 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOGO opened at $8.70 on Friday. Sogou Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million during the quarter.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

