Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BHP opened at $73.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.54. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $199,007,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 806.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after buying an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BHP Group by 130.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after buying an additional 648,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.