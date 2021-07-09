Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

LON:GEMD opened at GBX 71.70 ($0.94) on Monday. Gem Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04). The company has a market capitalization of £100.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.57.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

