Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Kenneth S. Grossman Acquires 10,000 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Director Kenneth S. Grossman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $24,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,843. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRN opened at $2.46 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Barnwell Industries by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.