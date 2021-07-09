Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 711.20 ($9.29). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 688.80 ($9.00), with a volume of 2,088,841 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,204.33. The company has a market capitalization of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

