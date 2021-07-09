Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Trading Up 3.2%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.60 and last traded at $72.58. Approximately 478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBSI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $539.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.