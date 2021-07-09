BCE (TSE:BCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.94

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$61.94 and last traded at C$61.87, with a volume of 362349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$61.53.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.55.

Get BCE alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.3900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.99%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.