Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,700 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $19,122,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.53. 77,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.71. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

