Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth $114,687,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $92,597,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 302.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,154,000 after buying an additional 1,453,527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in The Mosaic by 210.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after buying an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 155,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,510. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

