Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 6.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,087,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,954,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,700,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.91. 66,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.08. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.14.

