Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Lowers Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Pan American Silver accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,510,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $28.45. 76,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,565. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.