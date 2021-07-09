Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.93.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.12. 315,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,347,534. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $232.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

