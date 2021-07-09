Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $14.21 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

