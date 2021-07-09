Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $957.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.72. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5,505.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

