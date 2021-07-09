Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,205,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,179,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $316.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.63. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $205.00 and a 12-month high of $319.97.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

