Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,523,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after buying an additional 213,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,833,000 after buying an additional 165,638 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 68,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.