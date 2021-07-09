Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

VCR opened at $316.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.63. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $205.00 and a twelve month high of $319.97.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

