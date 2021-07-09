Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $138,000 Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

