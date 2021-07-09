Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $138,000 Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

