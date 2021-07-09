Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,667,000 after buying an additional 2,169,160 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $34,237,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $382,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,598 shares of company stock worth $12,637,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

