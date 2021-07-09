Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 26.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after buying an additional 423,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,105,000 after buying an additional 206,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after buying an additional 507,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 57.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 417,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,418,000 after buying an additional 49,964 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $90.24 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 418.32 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,774,398. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

