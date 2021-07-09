Berenberg Bank Increases Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 137

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 132 ($1.72) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centamin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 144.83 ($1.89).

Shares of Centamin stock traded down GBX 2.65 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 102.35 ($1.34). 5,258,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,984. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.78.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

