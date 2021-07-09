Berenberg Bank Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target to GBX 3,800

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:WPM traded up GBX 52.87 ($0.69) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,202.87 ($41.85). The stock had a trading volume of 6,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a one year high of GBX 3,980.31 ($52.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £14.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,266.60.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.