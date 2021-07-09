BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Up to $59.33

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.33, but opened at $60.94. BHP Group shares last traded at $60.89, with a volume of 19,581 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BHP Group by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 470,991 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,534,000.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

