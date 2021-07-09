Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.38.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Bilibili alerts:

NASDAQ BILI traded up $6.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.74. 8,185,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.24. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.