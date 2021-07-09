Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.00.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,483.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,388 shares of company stock valued at $24,491,489. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $188.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -230.26 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.