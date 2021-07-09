Binance Coin Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion and approximately $1.37 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for $317.00 or 0.00934563 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.