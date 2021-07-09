Bintex Futures Trading 49.6% Higher This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $106,527.20 and approximately $1.35 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 49.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00117659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00163287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.41 or 1.00094412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00950460 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

