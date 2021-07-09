BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Bought by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 373,956 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,060 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,270 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth $7,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,229. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $360.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

