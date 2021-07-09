BitcoinPoS (BPS) One Day Volume Tops $4,086.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $4,086.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,727,168 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,714 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

