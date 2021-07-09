BitcoinPoS (BPS) One Day Volume Tops $4,086.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $4,086.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 277.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,727,168 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,714 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

