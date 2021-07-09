BitTube Market Capitalization Tops $1.59 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 12% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $3,151.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.95 or 0.00635542 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 109.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 314,902,843 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

