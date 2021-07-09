BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BB opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.