BlackRock Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $153,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,854 shares of company stock valued at $707,597. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AC opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $831.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 570.28% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

