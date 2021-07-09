BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 469,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.22% of Lucira Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $160,127,000. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lucira Health during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Research analysts expect that Lucira Health, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

