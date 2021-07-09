Blakecoin Trading 45.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blakecoin has a total market cap of $9,489.12 and $7.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,748.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.65 or 0.06319778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.06 or 0.01462826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.43 or 0.00392172 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00149276 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.40 or 0.00618041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00415237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00325257 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

