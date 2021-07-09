BLOC.MONEY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $177.00 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $170,552.46 and $177.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLOC.MONEY has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00055306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.92 or 0.00899822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005207 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

