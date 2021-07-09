Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$115.76 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$37.96 and a one year high of C$49.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

